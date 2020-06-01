Ball High School graduates were showcased throughout the month of May.
The seniors experienced a month-long celebration complete with a congratulatory banner displayed on campus, a magnificent seaside parade, personalized signs on Broadway for each graduate, a massive sign suspended over the seawall and culminating with a video celebration Thursday.
These special events couldn't have been possible without tremendous support from the Galveston community.
The staff of Ball High School would like to especially thank the city of Galveston, the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Galveston police and fire departments, and the dozens of businesses and community members who stepped up to show our students how important they are to our city and community.
We know that the graduating class of 2020 has experienced a much different end to their school journey than was ever expected. It was challenging to make adjustments while the district was shutdown for classroom instruction, but with the community's help, our students, parents and school staff took on that challenge and made this a year and a graduating class to remember.
Congratulations Ball High School Class of 2020. We’ll see you at the graduation ceremony at 8 p.m. June 11 at Courville Stadium.
Joseph Pillar
Principal, Ball High School
Galveston
