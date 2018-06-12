In response to the guest column by the Rev. James E. Daniels ("Trying to move forward in a backward America," The Daily News, June 4): I would like to give him something to think about.
There is nothing wrong with segregation or integration. Both forced segregation and forced integration are wrong. In the first case, people are free to decide for themselves. In the second case, a government is deciding for them. The only difference between "those days when segregation, inequality, and racism ran rampart" and today is that the state governments were responsible for the actions of those days and today the central government is doing the discrimination. In both cases, a government decides what is best for you and prohibits you from deciding what is best for yourself.
We live in an era more suffused with propaganda than Nazi Germany. Statism is increasing through the action of the central government and will lead to a nation that teaches you what to think instead of letting you think for yourself — just like Germany in the 1930s.
Pray for our country because as the central government becomes more powerful and the courts base their opinion on what they want the Constitution to mean and not on what it says, we will soon be a nation based on whim, not law.
Robert Hart
Hitchcock
