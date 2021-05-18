I’ve told people for many years about how the arts help students to think differently than anything else does. The arts are never about just one thing. They're not about learning a list. They're not about answering a set of questions. They're not about showing that you can solve a mathematical equation for “X.”
The arts are about expression and connections. They help to contextualize history, explore feelings and challenge students to create, perform and enjoy.
Every student must be given a chance to explore the arts and to find a voice. For some, it will be in the camaraderie of the marching band. For others, the quiet solitude of the painter’s studio. For some, it's to be behind the scenes on the stage — making sure the magic happens. For others, it's turning sound into movement and flowing effortlessly in dance.
The arts are for everyone. Students may be differently abled. They may require adaptive materials. Something I learned long ago from music therapy — we can find a way for everyone to be a part of the music, art, theater and dance.
There's joy in the doing. Let’s spread that joy.
Stephen F. Duncan
Director of Fine Arts for Galveston ISD
