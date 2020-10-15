I'm so glad ARToberFEST is still going strong. I remember the first year when the festival started outside my gallery on Postoffice Street — 23 years ago.
When I no longer had a gallery, but a studio where I still paint and teach classes, I was happy to be able to participate in this outdoor festival, as it gave me the chance to let people know that I'm still in business.
This year the festival has given me the opportunity to go virtual — but I look forward to being back outside next year.
Sallie Anderson
Galveston
