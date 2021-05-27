Even if you sincerely believe that Joe Biden won the 2020 election without fraud, you should understand that 80 million citizens disagree. We doubters will never concede that Trump lost merely because you say so. The only way to convince us is to confirm Biden's victory with a full, nationwide forensic audit.
Unfortunately, people on the left are fighting such audits as hard as possible. Their behavior isn't consistent with sincere belief in Biden's legitimate win. It's consistent with dread that Trump was the real winner.
And when you try to block audits, when you mock us and accuse us of spreading the big lie, you only increase our concerns. You make us even more convinced that you, too, understand that the election was stolen.
Yale Woodford
Texas City
Truth will be revealed. And there will be those who will get the "Blues" when they hear it. It won't be me.
