I went to the polls during the first week of early voting and cast votes for two excellent local candidates, Craig Brown for Galveston mayor and William Schuster for city council District 2.
Brown has been my council representative for three terms and has been incredibly knowledgeable, responsive and helpful. The past months have shown his mettle during difficult times. He's an independent thinker, fair leader and will represent us all equally.
Brown leaves big shoes to fill in District 2. I believe Schuster is well-suited for the job. He will be a hardworking and responsive member of council. His energy and focus on relevant community issues are what we need to make Galveston an even better place for all of us.
Margaret Canavan
Galveston
