As a strong Republican, I look forward to monthly columns authored by David Michael Smith. Smith's writings are the single best motivating factor for voters to select Republican candidates.
It's a certainty that Galveston County Republicans have no one that can compete with Smith's rationale. It's important for voters to be educated, and I think Smith does an exemplary job of demonstrating to The Daily News readers exactly how the political left thinks.
I cannot thank him enough for his contributions, and The Daily News' eagerness to publish them. But I feel that he's being shortchanged.
The Republicans I've spoken to feel that Smith would be more beneficial to the conservative cause if he had a weekly column. Accordingly, we've started a petition at change.org named "Support a weekly column by David Michael Smith Ph.D."
Republican friends, please head over to that website and voice your support for this man to be able to spread his wisdom on a weekly rather than monthly basis. Republicans are sure to be rewarded with electoral victories for as long as Smith can publish his brand of scholarship.
Sandra Tetley
Galveston
Editor's note: Everyone is welcome to submit columns once a month. We publish the vast majority of them, one about as eagerly as the next. David M. Smith, as a matter of fact, has submitted four this year. Interestingly, Smith did once have a weekly column, which was dropped, despite objection from the editors, over outrage among conservatives. The newfound dedication to free speech and an unfettered marketplace of ideas expressed here is, therefore, refreshing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.