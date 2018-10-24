Beto O'Rourke raised $38 million dollars for his campaign, and when asked by the Democrat party to share some of that money with candidates in other states who are closer to winning than he is — but need money to finish — his answer was a resounding no, which means one thing, Beto is a hypocrite.
When asked about the trillions of dollars it would cost to have universal health care for all legal and illegal residents as he has proposed, Beto suggested raising taxes and allowing people who aren't seniors to participate in Medicare. Both of these suggestions would force legal residents to share more of their money so it can be used to fund socialized programs that will fail.
Beto O'Rourke wants to redistribute money, and like most liberals, it's your money he wants to redistribute or share, not his.
In a nutshell, Beto O'Rourke wants you to do as he says, and not as he does, while he and the Democrats plan to take more of your hard earned money to implement liberal policies. If you fully understand their objective, you won't give any Democrat your vote on Nov. 6.
Phyllis Kingsbury
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.