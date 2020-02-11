The Mystic Krewe of Aquarius will celebrate our 35th anniversary this year, and new this year we’ll also take our Fat Tuesday parade to west Market Street at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
West Market is a new and quickly growing area of downtown Galveston. Our krewe decided to include west Market in this year’s parade and add it to Postoffice Street and The Strand, which have been our route for many years. The parade will begin at 28th and Market streets and proceed east to 25th Street, where we’ll pick up our regular route.
Come out and enjoy this very popular parade with the locals. This is an all-krewe parade where multiple krewes participate in the lighted float event with many marching bands and drill teams in the final hours of Mardi Gras Galveston. And don’t forget to scream out, “Throw me something, mister!”
Johnny Lidstone, captain
Mystic Krewe of Aquarius
Galveston
