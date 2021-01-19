Our country was based on several guiding principles, two of which were: We're a country of law; and no person is above the law.
If a president were to have the ability to pardon oneself, then he or she could go forth and violate any law with impunity. In essence, he or she would've declared themselves "above the law."
In the end, this question will ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, which is the final interpreter of our Constitution. It seems clear to me, however, that when in doubt a primary guiding principle must take precedence over any controversial or ambiguous item in our Constitution.
This line of reasoning would also come into play if a president were to issue pardons for crimes committed by his or her "agents." An "agent" is nothing more than an extension of the principal, so any pardon for a criminal act performed by the agent is nothing more than a self pardon and thus must be rejected in any court of law in our land.
Stuart Wright
Galveston
