I moved to Galveston over seven years ago upon request of a wonderful friend. I love to drive about the island to see what it’s all about. I noticed the other day that they've built two large wonderful little league baseball fields next to Moody Methodist Church.
My question is will they have any of the games scheduled for residents to attend and cheer on the youth? Texas is a huge football and baseball state; and don't forget softball. My old college where I used to teach at had the best baseball and softball teams; they went on to become champions.
I enjoy a good baseball game, especially if it's minor league because they work hard to achieve the title of champions.
Summer is almost upon us, which will be fun for all.
Willard Robinson
Galveston
