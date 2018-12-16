In response to the article ("City council in favor of doubling seawall parking fees," The Daily News, Dec. 14): First, if there's a Texas General Land Office cap of $8, why are we even thinking of putting the $16 fee to a vote?
Second, I agree with Councilwoman Jackie Cole on the election cost. It most likely wouldn't meet the cost-benefit test. There's an easier way to raise more parking revenue: simply do away with the waiver of fees during special events. How much money is "lost” annually due to these waivers? (Perhaps The Daily News could acquire this information?)
It must be substantial, given how many people come, and may provide enough funding to allow some reserves for maintenance without the expense of a special vote.
Third, the gentleman who wrote earlier said he would be willing to pay a higher annual pass fee "if" it included downtown parking. Me too. I personally don't venture downtown to shop because of the parking hassle.
Finally, here's a novel approach: free parking island-wide! It would be a "very" effective advertising tool, and Galveston would appear more visitor-friendly, putting visitors in the mood to spend more on Galveston's attractions, yielding more profit to the economy and more tax revenue for the city.
Anita Aldrich
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.