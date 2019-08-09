When I read the article about the police, prisoner and the horses, I knew that the police were going to be the villains ("Photo of man being led by horseback officers draws outcry," The Daily News, Aug. 6).
If the prisoner hadn’t done something wrong he wouldn't have had to follow the police. Maybe one of the police officers should've given him the horse and he could walk, and then all the "Dudley Do Right’s" would've been happy.
It has to be tough to be on the police force, as no matter the crime, they will be wrong. Police have been paid to protect the innocent people, but now some people want them to protect the criminals. Walk in a policeman’s shoes for a week and see how you wind up feeling about people who break the law.
Eddie Janek
Galveston
