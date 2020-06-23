I would like to second T.G. McCoy’s letter ("Post office and Amazon need better safety practices," The Daily News, June 20). I realize that the post office is understaffed, doing a sometimes thankless job (due, in part, to the president’s attacks on the office’s very being), but the facilities are dangerous places to visit.
Although most customers are masked, not all are; most people observe the 6-foot rule, but not all do. But worst of all, the package pickup at the Broadway branch is in a short unventilated hallway.
People, masked and unmasked, stand there for as long as 20 minutes, breathing into the air at the end of the hall. When they leave, the person next in line moves into that same spot, sharing the air of all previous customers.
If the post office doesn't have enough employees to deliver packages door to door, would it be possible to have a different arrangement? Perhaps the pickup could be from the outside if there is a doorway that will allow that. Or one day a week could be used for package delivery rather than delivery on a daily basis. There must be a solution that can work at both ends.
Patricia Jakobi
Galveston
