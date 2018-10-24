The election process for future government officers is well underway. Choose your future leaders very, very carefully. I use to vote a predominately Democratic ticket, but over the past several years I've voted a Republican ticket (I’m an old geezer).
One may ask why I have changed; my answer is “I didn’t leave the Democrats, they left me.” A good example is I listened to the Democratic challenger for the Senate seat for Texas. He's against stronger borders to keep illegal immigrants out of our country. Ask a Native Indian what they think about uncontrolled immigration. He's vehemently against the Second Amendment. Fear the government that fears an armed citizenry.
He also, as well as the Democratic Party, wants universal health care. God help us if they succeed; I had a sample of universal health care during my time in the military. The people who would be responsible for such a law would probably exempt themselves.
Remember; choose your representatives wisely.
Kenneth Johnson
Algoa
