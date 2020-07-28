For crying out loud, please stop with the Johnny Depp articles.
I feel like I have a subscription to TMZ instead of a responsible newspaper.
No one cares, and you're wasting massive page space that could be better utilized, like with thanks and pictures of front-line health care workers or something.
Please stop.
Jeannie Janota
Bayou Vista
What she said.
