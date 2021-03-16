I was so stunned by the video of a 65-year-old woman being taken to the floor and handcuffed as she yelled for them to stop ("Warrant issued for maskless woman refusing to leave bank," The Daily News, March 13). Other customers stood indifferently by.
This was a glimpse of Nazi Germany. The bank, the police and the bystanders let fear turn them into monsters.
I've always respected the rugged individuality and honor of Texans. None of this group showed the tiniest bit of compassion, courage or concern for this elderly woman. It was sickening. I will not wear a mask in support of her.
Americans, we cannot let a virus make us so afraid we act like these people did.
Mary Baughman
West Monroe, Louisiana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.