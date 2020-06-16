The commentary offered by Blake Earle ("Confederate courthouse monument must come down," The Daily News, June 13-14) reminded me of that awhile ago when Dale Taylor wrote a similar commentary ("Take the monument down," The Daily News, Aug. 19, 2017) advocating the removal of the Confederate soldier's statue in front of the old Galveston County Courthouse because its plaque praises the soldiers who fought with ... "the purity of motives" which, no doubt, was to preserve the cruelty and injustice of slavery.
And so, I disagree with our county administrator that there have been no requests to remove the statue (Political Buzz, The Daily News, June 11). I urge those sitting on the Galveston County Commissioners Court to stand at the base of the statue and read the words on the plaque, imagining themselves as African American county residents crossing the plaza on courthouse business and having to pass that monument meant to devalue them and question their being offered the same rights and liberty as white county residents.
Perhaps then you will add your name to those of Taylor, Earle and mine who wish the statue removed.
Sandra Sullivan
Galveston
Maybe that's the solution - let's add a plaque next to the statue with the names of every Galvestonian who would like the statue removed.
Destroying history is fine and good when it's in line with your personal beliefs. At what point do Americans of Japanese descent demand that WWII hero statues and memorials be removed because they are offended, or German Americans demand that WW1 memorials be torn down because of how they feel when walking past? Rewriting history is a risky and dangerous precedent to adopt as a national strategy.
