I’m really getting tired of people bashing my government over the crisis at the southern border. The U.S. government did not cause this problem; they are only trying to protect our borders in the most humane way possible.
If you want to place blame, blame the governments of South America for creating the conditions that make its people want to leave. Anyone who believes we can have open borders without control needs to only talk to a Native American about unrestricted immigration.
Immigration to this country is permitted by law. If you want to become a citizen of this country, you must follow the law. The citizens already here must follow the law, so I would expect nothing less of those wanting to be citizens.
Ken Johnson
Algoa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.