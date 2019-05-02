I feel it's important to respond to Michael Moriarty’s letter ("I'll vote no on increasing the cost of a seawall pass," The Daily News, April 23): As one of the voting members (I was the District 6 representative for the Seawall Parking Ad Hoc Committee), I can assure you that we were presented very detailed records of budgets, how the money was spent, allocated, etc., since the seawall paid parking program was first implemented, and those records are available to the public for review.
Next, the annual parking fee is available to anyone who prefers to purchase an annual pass — be it a Galveston resident or visitor. As concerns to the consensus to raise the annual parking fee to $45, if someone paid to park for just three full days (at the new rate of $16 per day), they would spend $48, so the value of an annual pass is definitely valid.
What's also significant, as one who is on the beach/seawall most every day, the cleanliness of our beaches and seawall have improved dramatically since the city implemented paid parking. I do believe our visitors, by having to pay to park, have shown more respect for our beautiful beaches and sidewalks as littering has definitely declined.
Robyn Bushong
Galveston
