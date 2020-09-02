Should we ignore such things as honesty, integrity, ethics, background, experience, intelligence and mental stability when choosing a president of the United States?
Should we care about the aptitude of candidates and require their educational transcripts? Should we care about their tax returns? Should we care about how they served their country before running for president? Did they hold a prior public office? Did they serve in the military or did they receive exemptions?
Do we care who their friends and associates are? Should we care about their reputation in the business world? Should we care about their knowledge of foreign affairs and their understanding of our relationships with our allies?
Should we care if the person we choose has an adequate knowledge of our country's history? Should we care if our president is capable of utilizing available knowledge and conferring with competent, experienced advisers before making important decisions?
We should consider these questions carefully before we vote and make sure we vote. If we make the wrong decision we may never get to vote in a free election again.
Tom Harryman
Santa Fe
