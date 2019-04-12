With the verdict from the Trump investigations having shown an incredible waste of time, money and damage to so many Americans' way of life and the degradation of American confidence in the FBI, Department of Justice and generally Congress as a whole, the media, in lock step with the liberal left, needs to report the truth.
The American people are weary of the lies and half truths, aware that President Trump has greatly improved the economy, lowered unemployment, fought to preserve the laws and foundations of the country's founding, and continues to pursue America's interests. All despite the liberal left's driving forces to unhinge his presidency.
It's obvious beyond a doubt that Democrats don't care what happens in America or to its citizens if what's good for America interferes with smearing President Trump. And, as far as the border issue, Trump is only proposing what has been touted by Democrats from 2005 to the end of Obama's term.
Wake up voters.
George Christie
Galveston
