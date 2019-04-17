In response to the article ("Voters face higher taxes to expand wastewater plant," The Daily News, April 15): Facts matter. The fact is the San Leon community has suffered for many years due to the very poor financial management of San Leon Municipal Utility District. The fact is if the proposed San Leon bond passes, our district will have the highest ad valorem tax rate in the Bayshore area — and in fact — the highest tax rate of any comparable MUD in Galveston County.
Our district has refused to provide public access to the engineering report, which is the document underlying the MUD board’s Feb 12 “Order Approving Engineering Report & Calling Bond Election.” Current MUD board officers were all self-elected, with the exception of one who was nominated by the self-elected others.
Facts frequently refute many of the statements made by San Leon MUD officials. Fortunately, the vote of the people is the instrument of change in this country. The public needs to be informed of the facts, many of which were obtained via the Freedom of Information Act and posted at www.SanLeon.info. Make sure you vote April 22 through May 4 at 443 24th St. in San Leon.
David Jetelina
San Leon
(0) comments
