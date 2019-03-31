I would like to show my support for Carl W. Gustafson in his campaign for re-election to Friendswood City Council, Position 6.
As a lifelong resident of Friendswood, a volunteer, and a parent of young children, it's important to me to support a veteran council member with a history of supporting the city’s youth.
As a member of the Friendswood Youth Baseball organization I was able to see firsthand Carl’s passion and commitment to our city’s younger generations, and that's why I would personally like to show my support.
Please vote for Carl W. Gustafson for Friendswood City Council, Position 6 on May 4.
Justin Estopinal
Friendswood
