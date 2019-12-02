Ball High School students are coordinating the 39th annual ABC-13 "Share Your Holidays" food drive set for 7:30 a.m. to noon Friday in the parking lot of the school at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston.
We're asking the community to bring nonperishable food items to help us help those in need throughout Galveston County. We will have students on hand to take your contribution from you as you drive through so you won't have to leave your vehicle to make your donation.
Items most needed include cereal, whole grain pasta and rice, peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats and canned tuna fish, canned beans and soup, hygiene items, household cleaning items, and paper products. For children: fruit cups, granola bars, and juice boxes. For seniors: nutritional shakes and drinks, as well as adult hygiene products.
All contributions made in Galveston County stay in Galveston County and are administered by the Galveston County Food Bank. Last year, you helped us bring in over 27,000 pounds of nonperishable food items and over $2,000 in tax-deductible contributions — our largest collection ever. Thank you. We look forward to seeing you this Friday at Ball High School.
Mike Dudas
Coordinator of food drive at Ball High School
Galveston
