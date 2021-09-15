I thought we were safe after we were vaccinated. I received the Pfizer vaccine and suffered very severe symptoms. My husband had the Moderna vaccine and his case was very mild. We had been practicing social distancing, hand-washing, using sanitizer, along with wearing our masks but still contracted COVID. It's horrible!
First you can barely breathe. Your breaths are so shallow. If you try to even think of a deep breath, you cough and choke. You sweat and your fever is frightening. You're so very weak you can't even reach for your water. One bite of food will make you sick.
You don't want anything — only to have this over. You're so scared you may die. You don't realize just what happened until it's too late.
I want to encourage everyone to get prepared just in case.
You need a humidifier and Vicks vapor steam on hand; Vapor rub helps a lot, too. Stock up on water, juice and soups. I urge our agencies to pass out humidifiers if possible. It will help overflow at hospitals.
Our hearts and prayers go out for the suffering. Thank God we got vaccinations.
Terry Segura
Bacliff
Editor's note:These points are well taken, but people with COVID who experience difficulty breathing should seek professional medical assistance as soon as possible.
