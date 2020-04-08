“Say it ain’t so,” my Labrador retriever Winnie exclaimed Sunday morning when there wasn’t a paper to retrieve. I tried to explain that we were in a pandemic state and advertising was down, revenues, expenses, etc.
I asked her to be selfless and think of the community good as a whole. But, she would have none of it. She just wanted her paper on Sunday and Monday.
Funny how canine behavior mimics human behavior.
Marty Fluke
Galveston
My neighbor's dog also gets their paper. They made a fake paper for her to fetch.
