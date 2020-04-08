“Say it ain’t so,” my Labrador retriever Winnie exclaimed Sunday morning when there wasn’t a paper to retrieve. I tried to explain that we were in a pandemic state and advertising was down, revenues, expenses, etc.

I asked her to be selfless and think of the community good as a whole. But, she would have none of it. She just wanted her paper on Sunday and Monday.

Funny how canine behavior mimics human behavior.

Marty Fluke

Galveston

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Allison Buchtien

My neighbor's dog also gets their paper. They made a fake paper for her to fetch.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription