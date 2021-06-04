The views of Deputy Managing Editor Margaret Battistelli Gardner have usually been ideologically left of mine, but I’ve never felt compelled to condemn them. Now, though, Gardner has justified persons' acting out their anger in the public forum, in the name of “activism” ("Activism can move us from ordinary to extraordinary," The Daily News, June 2).
I don’t typically brandish my credentials, but I’m telling you as a licensed mental health professional with a doctorate in psychology that you were irresponsible and reckless to write that anger-fueled “passion” is appropriate. Yes, anger is a normal emotion, but each of us is responsible to process and resolve our anger — not indulge it.
I was sad, and a little worried, that you chose to not enumerate the intended steps of activism. I believe that many of your readers eagerly took your words to mean they should run right out and start demonstrating in the streets.
Citizens have the right to seek redress of grievances from authorities, but how many of the marchers in any given protest have first tried to just call their council member, or sent a letter to their legislator, or signed a petition, or signed up to make a statement at a municipal meeting?
Joseph Elliott
Galveston
