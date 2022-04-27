Kyrsten Garcia has my vote for Clear Creek ISD board
Kyrsten Garcia, who’s running for trustee at-large Position B in the Clear Creek ISD Board of Trustee election, has all the qualities that we should seek when we’re looking for a new trustee. She has clearly shown she wants to make a positive impact on the education of the students in our area.
As a well-educated former teacher in the district, she has a unique insight into our school district. She cares about the students, faculty and support personnel equally because she recognizes that it takes more than just teachers to educate our students. Garcia’s experience in the school system in which she’s seeking a trustee position makes her the best choice.
The school board shouldn’t be a springboard for people who are looking to make a political career. Garcia has proven throughout her career and campaign that she can handle herself with poise and dignity without falling prey to politics or smear campaigns because she has practiced setting aside personal politics to make the right choice for children every time
Make your voice heard, vote. Let’s make the school board about the schools again, vote for Kyrsten Garcia.
Marika Fuller
League City
Alex Nelson has my complete support for Galveston’s District 4I’ve lived in the South Shore neighborhood for over 20 years. I’m also a business owner and active in my community and have never met Mike Bouvier. His proposed pump station will not be next to the million dollar homes surrounding his home. It will be installed in a working-class area.
In 2017, the city of Galveston and Texas A&M University did a study on installing a pump station in the exact location. The street was inundated with the destruction of our street, heavy traffic and constant noise. The site was staffed with employees 24/7 and created constant chaos. I would propose that Bouvier place the pump station within eyesight of his home.
The Galveston Municipal Police Association endorsed Alex Nelson, not Bouvier. Both candidates met with the association and they voted to support Nelson. I appreciate Nelson and his commitment to public safety.
The discussion of crime is critical and a topic that should be constant. The residents deserve the recruitment of qualified candidates that the background investigating officers recommend. Also, the retention of officers is critical. The police department needs better equipment.
I appreciate and support Alex Nelson for District 4.
Julie Molis
Galveston
Bill Pittman is who Santa Fe needs for mayor
Santa Fe was incorporated in 1978. Forty-four years later, it’s not the same town.
Near every edge of the city, and many areas within, has new residential and commercial developments that impact city resources and services. Recently, the city lost a city manager, mayor, city secretary, police chief and administrative services director.
Coming soon will be a comprehensive master plan, demands on a tight budget, growth and an immediate need to bring people together.
As former Santa Fe mayors and council members, we each faced different challenges while making difficult decisions. Some of us disagreed with each other, some of us still do. But today, we all agree Santa Fe is at a crucial point in its future and Bill Pittman is the best person to lead the city through it.
Pittman has the experience and knowledge to build fiscally responsible plans based on facts and proven information.
With Bill Pittman as mayor, Santa Fe will be ready for what’s ahead, while taking care of what’s needed now.
Former mayor Jeff Tambrella, Ralph Stenzel, Robert Cheek
and George Willoughby
Former council members Jim Abney, Charlie Coleman, Ted Gillis, Bubba Jannett, Frank Marabella, Pat McCrary, Pam Schwertner, Joe Tambrella and Bobby Wright
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.