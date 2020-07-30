I’m seriously considering canceling my subscription to your paper. You can’t print one article without just telling the facts. You gotta put your slanted view to it and that really turns me and I’m sure about half your readers off.
This only leaves the puzzles for us to work then we throw the darn thing in the garbage where it belongs.
Some of us know that our president is doing a wonderful job under the circumstances of being disparaged every single day by your mainstream media.
If you’d take your hateful blinders off you could see what he gave up to bring this country out of the gutter.
Please, if you just print the facts we can figure out the truth for ourselves.
Tom A. Russo
Texas City
(4) comments
That's hilarious. [thumbup]
Please consider saving your newspapers for the Humane Society....either BARC or GIHS...thanks!!
[beam][thumbup][thumbup] Love this! If all else fails please recycle!
Wowza! There's one for the scrapbook, right there! Is this really a real person that wrote this? Does someone actually believe these things that this letter offers? Could we at least have a picture of some of these folk, in case we run across them out in public? We've now been enlightened about Murder Hornets, virus maps and masks, U.S stormtrooper rent-a-thugs and now this rare gem of a being. Go ahead and trash your paper; if it's a puzzle you need, just find a mirror. [batman]
