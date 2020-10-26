I've known candidate for mayor, Bill Keese, since junior high school. He was a friend to all and a leader in every organization, always the exemplar student. After high school, we both went on to college, careers and life, always hearing about the other but not reconnecting until our 40-year reunion. We married six months later.
Yes, I'm his wife and am writing this letter as I feel Galvestonians may want to know about his character. Who better to speak to the subject than someone who has known him 58 years. Bill Keese is the most honorable and ethical person I've ever known. A man of his word, always conducting himself with unquestionable integrity.
We were both born in Houston and raised coming here. Having such a lifelong love and appreciation for the island, plus its history, we retired here. Keese has dedicated almost three years to meeting with residents, volunteering on committees, participating in causes and educating himself on all island issues.
He's prepared and wants to share his knowledge and career experience to help Galveston by bringing everyone together to make our island all it can be serving as your mayor.
Debby Keese
Galveston
