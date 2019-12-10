What's the real problem on 45th Street?
It seems to me that somewhere somehow someone has been grossly incompetent. I'm no engineer, but if a motorist can't cross 45th Street at a speed of more than 10 mph, that's a problem. Businesses are preparing to close, motorist severely inconvenienced, and the job timeline has been extended by months.
There are days that no one is working on that job. The uncompleted portion of that roadway stays flooded, and there are trees and grass growing in areas not yet paved.
No good answer from city hall is really unreasonable.
Charles Wiley
Galveston
(1) comment
Do you really expect City government to be responsible? Were you responsible when you elected them?
