A few politicians have asserted that no one could foresee the coronavirus crisis. That is nonsense.
“No one saw this coming” is an attempt to defer blame on the politicians who have failed us. Here are some people who deserve praise:
• H-E-B started preparing in January and had a pandemic plan since 2005.
2. Asian countries. Many different governments mobilized in January and February, while the United States leadership twiddled its thumbs.
3. Sen. Tom Cotton repeatedly tried to get the White House to pay attention. No one listened.
4. Sen. Richard Burr was caught dumping his stock portfolio before the crisis.
5. Scientists in October planned a simulation in which “a novel and highly transmissible coronavirus” would spread and create a pandemic. Sound familiar?
6. Ordinary citizens who read the news and predicted and prepared for a recession.
You may have noticed that I haven’t named the politicians who deserve blame. Our nation should be solely focused on healing the sick and repairing the economy. That means we have to work with these mediocre politicians until November. But trust me when I say that I will name names when the time is appropriate.
David Smith
League City
(3) comments
[thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown]
"while the United States leadership twiddled its thumbs." That's WRONG.
What the US Government last year and in January:
September 19, 2019: Trump's Executive order on Pandemics. The order specifically targeted flu pandemics but many of the procedures are the same:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-modernizing-influenza-vaccines-united-states-promote-national-security-public-health/
Trump Administration Actions taken in January, 2020:
Jan. 6, 2020 - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns Americans to take precautions if traveling to China.
Jan. 7 - The CDC’s Emergency Operations Center activates a COVID-19 Incident Management System, used to direct operations, deliver resources and share information.
Jan. 8 - The CDC issues an alert about the coronavirus, saying it is “closely monitoring” the disease and that there are “no known U.S. cases.”
Jan. 14 - The World Health Organization issues a statement about the first COVID-19 case outside of China, saying, “There is no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission.”
Jan. 17 - The CDC holds its first COVID-19 telebriefing. Officials say that the agency will start screening passengers on direct or connecting flights from Wuhan. However, they said that they are not aware of measures regarding exit screening in Wuhan.
Jan. 21 - The first case of the coronavirus in the U.S. is confirmed in a patient near Seattle.
Jan. 22 -While at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Donald Trump is asked whether he has a plan to contain the coronavirus in the U.S. Trump responds by saying that the U.S. does have a plan and that he thinks it’s “going to be handled very well.” He also said that he thinks China is in “very good shape.”
Donald J. Trump Tweet ✔@realDonaldTrump Janury 27, 2020
We are in very close communication with China concerning the virus. Very few cases reported in USA, but strongly on watch. We have offered China and President Xi any help that is necessary. Our experts are extraordinary!
Jan. 29 -Trump announces the creation of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force to lead the “United States government response to the novel 2019 coronavirus and with keeping him apprised of developments.” The White House said the task force was being led by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.
Jan. 30 - President Trump discusses the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement at Dana Incorporated in Warren, Mich.
“Now we're working very strongly with China on the coronavirus -- that's a new thing that a lot of people are talking about. Hopefully it won't be as bad as some people think it could be.”
Jan. 31 - The Trump administration suspends entry into the United States by foreign nationals who traveled to China within the last 14 days (excluding Hong Kong and Macau). This does not apply to lawful U.S. residents and family members/ spouses of U.S. residents or citizens.
Azar declares a U.S. public health emergency for COVID-19. The declaration was retroactive to Jan. 27.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/timeline-trump-administration-s-response-coronavirus-n1162206
Not twiddling thumbs, David Smith!
"....You may have noticed that I haven’t named the politicians who deserve blame. Our nation should be solely focused on healing the sick and repairing the economy. That means we have to work with these mediocre politicians until November. But trust me when I say that I will name names when the time is appropriate"....(David Smith )
Yeah David! Like you I am going to be a good American until this country is safe again .....and you are not the only one who can name culprits! So I'll stand shoulder to shoulder with you or anybody when this country is being attacked, but when this is over .....BRING IT!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.