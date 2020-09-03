James Cleveland wrote in his last letter ("Letter writer should reread the 25th Amendment," The Daily News, Aug. 29-30) that I was wrong about removing the president from office by the vice president, and that I should go back to and reread Section 4 of the 25th Amendment. I did because I could've been wrong.
After reading it, I wasn't wrong.
I read the last paragraph and it plainly states that it takes a 2/3 vote from the U.S. House and the Senate to remove the president. I challenge everyone who reads this letter to pull the Constitution up on the internet and read it for yourselves.
As for guns, show me one bill written by Democrats to take all guns away from the public. It's just another false rumor started by Republicans.
L. Davied Bond
Bacliff
(1) comment
Guns: H. R. 5717 Read it carefully! The devil is in the details, too many to list here!
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/5717/text#toc-H92BC86F0F7B94D7B9F60B665E108E5AF
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.