Galveston's problems with street flooding, poor construction scheduling, overspending and constantly increasing property taxes must end or many homeowners won't be able to afford it here anymore. Combined with windstorm and flood insurance, it gets even tougher. The best way to change things is by voting in the right candidates for our public offices.
I truly think J. David Robertson is the right man for city council District 2 because through hard work and good decision making, David will help us achieve those goals. Galveston is quickly changing and the way the city is managed must change as well.
Vote J. David Robertson for city council, District 2.
Glen Burke
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.