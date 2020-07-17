Did Ray Holbrook’s commentary frighten you ("Reelect President Donald Trump to save US from socialism," The Daily News, July 15)? It should have — not all of the horrible things he asserted that Joe Biden and the Democrats will do to America if Biden is elected, but the fact that he asserted them without offering one iota of evidence or fact to support his diatribe.
Trump Republicans have abundantly and clearly demonstrated that they prefer fear mongering over facts; gaslighting over truth; mudslinging over reasoned debate; obstruction over beneficial progress; voter suppression over fair elections; favoritism over justice; and self-service over the good of our country.
Politics has always been a dirty game played on both sides of the aisle. But Trump’s Republican party has sunk down below the swamp to the depths of evilness. That’s what should frighten us. That’s what we will eradicate in November.
James R. Templer
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.