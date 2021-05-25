In response to the letter by L. Davied Bond ("Republicans do not care about the American people," The Daily News, May 20): Thank you so much for your letter. I had a letter to go just like yours about the Republican Party.
Where are the ideas and responsibility to the Constitution and the "common good?" Show me your plans to tackle the problems that the nation faces. Where's the human decency to say nothing of Christian values of charity and mercy and "love of enemies?" Where's the justice for the Jan. 6 insurrection and the defense of our democracy?
Why are you content with the "divisiveness" that you promote, pitting "neighbor against neighbor?"
Have you no shame for the bad example we're giving our children with treating the "other side" like an enemy and not giving "credit where credit's due" even to "the other side."
I see the Democrats with the willingness to do their jobs as legislators and earn their salaries. I see them working hard on the country's many problems. I see President Joe Biden trying to be the president of all the people (unlike Trump's four years) and working for unity.
Maris Helfrich
Galveston
I knew the "Super Moon" would bring out a lunatic post.What nonsense!
