I recently rode down the length of the Texas City Dike for the first time in many years and was pleasantly surprised by the improvements — particularly the efforts to keep the area clean by making trash cans available every several feet. Yet, in spite of this, people can’t be bothered to discard their trash in a manner that keeps the area clean and safe.
The dike is home to a large number of cats that a small, but dedicated group of caring, concerned ladies has been trapping them to get spayed and neutered. Recently, I was told one cat’s leg was wrapped up in discarded fishing line, resulting in a gruesome injury.
The ladies tried to seek medical attention for the cat, but they could not catch it, and after the animal suffered for many days, it lost its leg. The fishing line particularly is very hard to see and avoid.
Please pick up after yourself and discard your trash safely and properly, so animals (and people) are not harmed.
Renee Sckittone
Santa Fe
