It came as no surprise when the mainstream media joined the Democratic battle cry to viciously criticize Georgia's new election laws. President Biden called the laws "Jim Crow on steroids." A claim that earned the president four Pinocchios from the Washington Post fact-checker.
Amid the uproar, it became clear that few read the new law. That includes The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the state's largest and most influential newspaper. After condemning Georgia Republicans and the new law, the newspaper issued a rare correction.
"A previous version of this story said the new law would limit voting hours. On Election Day in Georgia, polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and if you are in line by 7 p.m., you are allowed to cast your ballot. Nothing in the new law changes those rules ... experts say the net effect was to expand the opportunities to vote for most Georgians, not limit them."
While I welcome corrections, skepticism about the fairness of America’s news reporting is reasonable and well-founded.
Donald Zeek
Dickinson
