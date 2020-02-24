In response to the letters by L. David Bond ("We must change a Senate that we cannot trust," The Daily News, Feb. 4) and April Mitchell ("GOP senators must show courage, uphold Constitution," The Daily News, Feb. 4): It was proven that President Trump didn't do anything to be impeached for. I wasn't happy about President Bill Clinton’s impeachment charge as I felt he didn't do anything to be impeached for. A law professor who is also a liberal democrat proved that President Trump didn't do anything to be impeached for.
I've always respected presidents I didn't vote for. In fact, I had the honor of meeting Vice President Al Gore and was happy to meet and talk to him.
The letters showed total disrespect for the office. Nancy Pelosi showed her hatred by tearing up President Trump’s speech. I'm sure that some of the honorees at the State of the Union function would've loved to have a copy of the originals.
As a World War II and Korean veteran, I'm sending in my ballot voting for President Trump and will decide in November which Democrats I'm voting for, as I don't vote a straight ticket. Trump will get my vote as our country is doing very, very well. I'm 92 years old and I earned that right to vote for whomever I want to vote for, and if President Trump loses, I will respect my new president.
Get over the hatred of President Trump.
Eddie Janek
Former County Commissioner
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.