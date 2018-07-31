Coming back from Galveston late Saturday night, I encountered the dreaded stretch of freeway from Dickinson through League City and into Webster, which is conceivably the most dangerous section of roadway in Galveston County.
I'm starting to believe the Texas Department of Transportation engineers aren't very bright and lack common sense.
Here are my observations: The gray walls are hard to see and to navigate. The narrow roads blend in and obscure the lanes of traffic, especially at night. It was hard to see my exit as it was not marked until I was on top of it.
My suggestion is to mark the sides of the gray concrete barriers with reflective yellow stripes like a visual hand rail to make it easier for drivers to see. At the exits, paint them a solid yellow on both sides of the opening, so a driver can see them as an exit.
The steel barriers narrowing the road should be painted a reflective silver. However, I don't think this will ever happen because transportation department engineers would need studies done, extra money budgeted and most likely aren't smart enough to implement any safety features based on common sense.
John Dupla
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.