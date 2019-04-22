Annual parking passes for Galveston residents should remain at $25. If the non-resident rate must be the same, so be it.
You'll never find out how much has been made or where and how it's spent; I suspect that's intended.
As the ballot is drafted, my vote will be "no."
Additionally, a report needs to be prepared to indicate how much fine money has been collected on a resident and non-resident basis, how much is outstanding, forgiven or uncollected on the same basis, and what's being done to collect the money.
Michael Moriarty
Galveston
I'll vote for the increase, but I agree about fines. I was told by one of the "ambassadors" that almost half of those parking on Seawall fail to pay, that most of those aren't ticketed, and most of those don't pay the fine.
I think a lot of people share your sentiment Michael, especially your last paragraph.
