Recently, I was out picking up trash when someone started yelling at me and calling me “stupid” for picking up trash. They asked why I was picking up trash and if I worked for the city, presumably indicating that they thought it was the city’s obligation to clean up the trash folks throw on the street.
Actually, I believe trash on the street belongs to the thoughtless irresponsible persons who threw it there. These people must not care about the world they live in.
I often wonder if they throw trash on the floor in their homes or yards and expect someone else to pick it up.
Keeping our neighborhoods, cities and, ultimately, the world healthy and clean is the responsibility of all of us. I urge you to join me in helping to make our world a healthier and more beautiful place to live in. Please don’t throw trash on the street, and if you see trash please pick it up.
Judy Glaister
Galveston
