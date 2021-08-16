Bill Keese and his wife, Debby, chose our beautiful island to live and retire. Keese is without ties to special interest groups or part of the "good ol' boy" network.
Keese will be a huge asset as our District 1 city council representative. He has extensive knowledge in government as a former Texas state representative and a business owner with years of experience.
Keese's goals are improving safety and beautification of the district, and he will devote his time and energy to working with communities to help rid the island of crime, neglected homes, drug houses and to helping the homeless. Keese's focus is to bring the district together to help solve these problems.
Harry Smith
Galveston
