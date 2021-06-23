Why do progressives hate our daughters? Their advocacy of transgender rights in high school athletics is pushing many female student athletes to the sideline. If you have daughters counting on an athletic scholarship to attend a university, they now face the real possibility that they must compete against a male to achieve that goal.
Tori Bowie is a female American Olympic athlete. In 2017, she ran a career best 49.26 in the 400 meters. That same year, 15,000 men and boys around the world beat that time.
Reason dictates that transgender inclusion in high school athletics will lead to fewer of our daughters, especially women of color, getting the opportunity to attend a university.
What's the point of Title IX, the education amendments of 1972, if not to provide women an opportunity to succeed at the highest levels of sport? If everyone is allowed to compete in the women's category, why have two categories?
If it's unfair for transgender males to compete in the men's category, isn't it equally unfair to women to have them in the women's category?
Kathy Rogers
Friendswood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.