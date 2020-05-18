Artist Boat’s free interpretive beach tour and bucket brigade returns this weekend.

Held Saturdays and Sundays at Stewart Beach, 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston, the tour explores the creatures and features that make island beaches unique. Learn all about what makes our beaches so special with hands-on activities. You’ll learn answers to common beach visitors' questions, such as, “Why is the water brown?” “What’s up with the seaweed?” and “Are there sharks in the water?”

Beach tours are free for the public, last approximately 45 minutes and are held starting at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Spaces are limited to six or fewer to ensure the safety of your tour. Preregistration is required.

For more information and to book online, visit www.artistboat.org/bucket-brigade.

Liz Aguilar

Marketing & Outreach Coordinator

Artist Boat

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription