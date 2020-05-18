Artist Boat’s free interpretive beach tour and bucket brigade returns this weekend.
Held Saturdays and Sundays at Stewart Beach, 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston, the tour explores the creatures and features that make island beaches unique. Learn all about what makes our beaches so special with hands-on activities. You’ll learn answers to common beach visitors' questions, such as, “Why is the water brown?” “What’s up with the seaweed?” and “Are there sharks in the water?”
Beach tours are free for the public, last approximately 45 minutes and are held starting at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Spaces are limited to six or fewer to ensure the safety of your tour. Preregistration is required.
For more information and to book online, visit www.artistboat.org/bucket-brigade.
Liz Aguilar
Marketing & Outreach Coordinator
Artist Boat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.