I worry about what we're doing to our world. At times, it seems we're bent on destroying it.
I want to save it.
I pick up trash. I recycle. I have solar energy, and I support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. You may ask what is that.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is a policy that puts a fee on fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas. The fee increases over time.
The money collected from the fee is allocated in equal shares to everyone. Imported goods will be charged a carbon fee at the border. It's a win-win solution for everyone.
I urge you to support this initiative and contact your congressman to support and pass this bipartisan bill that is currently in Congress to help preserve our world for our children and grandchildren.
Judy Glaister
Galveston
