Tonight, as per the law — "If you suspect that a child is being abused or neglected, the law requires that you report it. (Texas Family Code Section 261.101 (a))” — I tried to report child abuse occurring in McAllen and Tornillo. After a half hour of being rejected online, I saw the following: “Due to high volume, guest and anonymous reporting has been temporarily suspended.”
Texas Department of Family and Protective Services failing to protect our kids. Hey, we want small government.
Almost 2,000 children have been taken from their parents by the federal government without any due process causing “emotional injury to a child that results in…. psychological functioning.” Further neglected being “warehoused” in an old Walmart and tent cities. Why, what did they do? Not fake news.
Our Texas federal officials are silent. They were outraged when Elian was returned to his Cuban father. Now, not a word to help children from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico threatened by gangs and domestic violence. Another mark against Texas like FDR’s Train to Crystal City.
Is this the country we want to be? Maybe we will know in November.
P.S. Republicans control all branches of the federal government.
Alvin Sallee
Galveston
"Republicans control all branches of the federal government."
Bears repeating. If you like what you see, you know who to to praise. If not, you know who to blame. [cool]
