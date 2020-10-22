Gov. Greg Abbott has finally achieved transparency in actions and deserves to be recognized and given his just reward.
Attempting to hide behind a ridiculous and disproven assertion of widespread voter fraud, Abbott has decreed that each county in Texas should have only one drop-off box for mail-in ballots, regardless of size or population, for those voters who are now distrustful of the U.S. Postal Service's ability to deliver them on time. He has also restricted the use of mail-in ballots, forcing voters to come to the polling places in the midst of the pandemic.
These actions are completely transparent. They're a blatant attempt to suppress the voter turnout, which he and his party feel will impact disproportionately poor and minority communities and help Republican chances in the election outcomes.
To take actions intended to keep people from exercising their constitutional right to vote is the step too far. Abbott is betting his actions will be forgotten when his office comes up for reelection. The voters in Texas can’t let that happen. This governor and his fellow Republican officeholders are ready for retirement.
I, for one, will help them out.
Gary Hoffman
Galveston
(1) comment
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that allows each county in the state to have one ballot drop box.
https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/8d5c4bdc-c15e-4fe2-ac13-c8422921b618/note/b72e5df8-3ecd-4055-ade8-535be3c098aa.#page=1
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.