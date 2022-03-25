When we moved here in 2015, we knew only two people. We then bought a house in the San Jacinto neighborhood. We soon met Dr. Craig Brown, who was then our city councilman.

Whenever we had a problem, he was there to guide us through to the solution. He has done the same, for all of Galveston, as our mayor.

I'm proud to vote to reelect Mayor Craig Brown, a man for all the people of Galveston.

Timothy Tobin

Galveston

